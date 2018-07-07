Ex-West Virginia health CEO charged with harassing successor

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (AP) — A West Virginia hospital system's former CEO faces a misdemeanor charge of sending emails and mail to his old employer to harass his successor.

According to local news reports, a criminal complaint says ex-Mon Health System CEO Darryl Duncan also sent mail to former co-workers' homes and places of worship.

Duncan was placed on a leave of absence Feb. 7 and resigned March 19.

Chief operating officer Dottie Oakes took over as interim CEO, but resigned in late March. Former system CEO Thomas Senker filled the interim post in April. It's unclear whom Duncan is charged with harassing.

Hospital spokeswoman Emily Gallagher said the system has seen the allegations and will cooperate with law enforcement, but doesn't have all of the facts yet.

The system operates Mon Health Medical Center.