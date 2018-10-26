Ex-Wichita police officer given probation in gambling case

WICHITA, Kan. (AP) — A former Wichita police officer will serve a year on supervised probation for not reporting what he knew about illegal poker games.

U.S. Attorney Stephen McAllister said 46-year-old Bruce Mackey, of Goddard, was sentenced Friday. He pleaded guilty in August after admitting that while he was a police officer, he didn't report people who were running the illegal gambling business.

Prosecutors said during an illegal poker game in February 2014, Mackey told organizers of the game that one of the gamblers was a Wichita police officer.

An FBI affidavit in the case says investigators began looking into an illegal gambling business with ties to public corruption in Wichita in November 2011.