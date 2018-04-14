Ex-Wyandotte County sheriff gets probation in theft case

KANSAS CITY, Kan. (AP) — A former Wyandotte County Sheriff's deputy accused of stealing nearly $7,000 from the agency has been sentenced to a year of probation.

The Kansas City Star reports that Jay Pennington was sentence on a felony theft count Friday.

Wyandotte County District Attorney spokesman Jonathan Carter says Pennington stole about $6,800 from Offender Registration Unit, taking cash payments from dozens of offenders required by state law to register with the sheriff's office and pay a $20 registration fee each.

Pennington was a team leader for the offender registration unit at the time.

Pennington had no prior offenses. He faces up to a year in prison if he violates the terms of his probation.

Pennington also was ordered to pay restitution.

