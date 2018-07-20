Ex-assistant principal indicted for student sex assault

SAVANNAH, Ga. (AP) — A former administrator at a Georgia high school is charged with sexually assaulting a student.

Citing a Chatham County grand jury indictment, the Savannah Morning News reports 44-year-old Marvin Todd Johnson is accused of sexually assaulting the victim in January 2017 while serving as assistant principal at Savannah High School.

According to Savannah-Chatham police reports, the assault took place off-campus, after the sophomore boy stayed after school for detention. Police say the boy was driven by Johnson and assaulted at a home.

Johnson was arrested in May 2017, just after he was reassigned within the district to a non-school-based position. School officials said Wednesday that he's no longer employed by the district.

A civil suit is pending in Chatham County State Court.

It's unclear whether Johnson has a lawyer.

___

Information from: Savannah Morning News, http://www.savannahnow.com