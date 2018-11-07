Ex-city worker, contractor guilty in Pasadena embezzlement

PASADENA, Calif. (AP) — A former Pasadena city worker and a contractor have been found guilty of embezzling millions of dollars in city money over a decade.

The Los Angeles County district attorney's office says jurors found former public works analyst Danny Wooten guilty Tuesday of 53 charges, including embezzlement and misappropriation of public funds.

Prosecutors say Wooten created false invoices while he was in charge of relocating the city's utility lines underground between 2004 and 2014. They say he stole roughly $3.5 million.

Prosecutors say Wooten funneled some of the money through a contractor named Tyrone Collins, who jurors found guilty Tuesday of 20 charges that included embezzlement and misappropriation of public funds.

Wooten faces up to 24 years in prison and Collins faces 15 years when they're sentenced Jan. 11.