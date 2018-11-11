Ex-coach says California gunman was volatile, intimidating

Former high school track coach Evie Cluke talks about her interactions with Ian David Long, who authorities say shot and killed 12 people at a Southern California bar on Wednesday, during an interview near her home in Montclair, Calif., Sunday, Nov. 11, 2018, Cluke says former student Long was volatile and sadistic and once told her he wanted to join the military so he could kill people for his country. Cluke coached Long at Newbury Park High School in Newbury Park, Calif., in 2008 and 2009. less Former high school track coach Evie Cluke talks about her interactions with Ian David Long, who authorities say shot and killed 12 people at a Southern California bar on Wednesday, during an interview near her ... more Photo: Amanda Lee Myers, AP

Former high school track coach Evie Cluke talks about her interactions with Ian David Long, who authorities say shot and killed 12 people at a Southern California bar on Wednesday, during an interview near her home in Montclair, Calif., Sunday, Nov. 11, 2018, Cluke says former student Long was volatile and sadistic and once told her he wanted to join the military so he could kill people for his country. Cluke coached Long at Newbury Park High School in Newbury Park, Calif., in 2008 and 2009. less Former high school track coach Evie Cluke talks about her interactions with Ian David Long, who authorities say shot and killed 12 people at a Southern California bar on Wednesday, during an interview near her ... more Photo: Amanda Lee Myers, AP













MONTCLAIR, Calif. (AP) — A second high school coach of the gunman who killed 12 people at a Southern California bar recalled him as volatile and intimidating.

Evie Cluke coached Ian David Long on Newbury Park High School's track team in 2007 and 2008. In an interview Sunday, she says Long would lose his temper, throw tantrums and scream, and that she witnessed him assault a fellow coach.

That coach, Dominique Colell, says Long grabbed her rear and midsection after she refused to return a cellphone. Another time, he used his hand to mimic shooting her.

Both coaches say they reported the behavior to school officials, who did nothing. School officials could not be reached for comment.

Police say Long killed 12 people at a bar in Thousand Oaks and them himself late Wednesday.