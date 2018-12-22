Ex-corrections officer indicted for sexual assault of inmate

DAYTON, Ohio (AP) — A former corrections officer accused of sexually assaulting a female inmate has been indicted on sexual battery charges.

Montgomery County Prosecutor Mat Heck Jr. said Friday that 23-year-old Franco Villella, of Troy, faces two counts in the Dec. 11, 2018, assault of a woman who was in custody at the county jail.

Witnesses told the grand jury that Villella escorted the woman down a hallway to a restroom, where he forced her to submit to sexual conduct.

Heck said inmates "have the right to be safe, especially from the corrections staff." He said Villella took advantage of his position and authority.

Villella is out of custody and on an electronic home detention program. His file lists no attorney.

His arraignment is scheduled for Jan. 3.