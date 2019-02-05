Ex-executive pleads guilty in Louisiana embezzlement case

COVINGTON, La. (AP) — A Louisiana woman is the second former executive at a local athletic club to plead guilty in a $1.7 million embezzlement case.

Jennifer Thompson is a former human resources director for Franco's Athletic Club near Mandeville and pleaded guilty to charges involving theft and money laundering. The district attorney's office agreed to drop a racketeering charge. NOLA.com/The Times-Picayune reports that 47-year-old Thompson will be sentenced at a later date.

Neither Thompson, her attorney nor the club owners, Ron and Sandy Franco, would comment.

A former finance director for the athletic club, Emily Davis, also pleaded guilty to theft and identity theft charges last September. She was sentenced to a year of house arrest and ordered to pay $125,000 in restitution to the club owners.

Franco's dismissed both employees in 2016.

