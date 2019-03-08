Ex-officer gets 21 months for graphic chats with teen girl

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — A former Rhode Island police officer who engaged in sexually explicit electronic discussions with a 15-year-old girl and sent her obscene pictures and videos has been sent to prison for almost two years.

Federal prosecutors say former Narragansett Officer Mathew Riley was sentenced Friday to 21 months behind bars, three years of probation and ordered to register as a sex offender.

Prosecutors say starting in late 2015 or early 2016 the 52-year-old Riley engaged in graphic communications with the ninth-grade Nebraska girl via social media platforms and texts. He also sent her explicit pictures and videos of himself.

Authorities say he lied about his name, age, and job, and said he lived in Boston.

Riley pleaded guilty in November to transfer of obscene material to a minor.