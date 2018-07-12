Ex-official sentenced in $1M mental health clinic fraud

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — A member of a politically connected Philadelphia family who was convicted of defrauding a nonprofit mental health clinic out of $1 million has been sentenced to nearly seven years in prison.

Philly.com reports 63-year-old Renee Tartaglione was sentenced Thursday in U.S. District Court. She was convicted last year of conspiracy, theft, fraud and tax evasion.

Prosecutors say Tartaglione stole $1 million from the Juniata Community Mental Health Clinic between 2007 and 2012, when she was its landlord and president of its board of directors. Prosecutors say she charged the clinic exorbitant rent.

Tartaglione is the daughter of ex-City Commissioner Marge Tartaglione and sister of state Sen. Christine Tartaglione. Her lawyer had said other people in the case conspired to blame their wrongdoing on her.

A former state representative was sentenced to seven months.

___

Information from: Philly.com, http://www.philly.com/