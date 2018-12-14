Ex-police chief accused of evidence tampering, drug count

This photo provided by the Washington County Sheriff’s Office shows former Lincoln Police Chief Brian Key. Key was arrested Thursday, Dec. 13, 2018, on the two felony counts on evidence tampering and drug paraphernalia possession charges. The Northwest Arkansas Democrat-Gazette reports Key is free on $1,500 bond and is scheduled to appear in court on Dec. 26. (Washington County Sheriff’s Office via AP) less This photo provided by the Washington County Sheriff’s Office shows former Lincoln Police Chief Brian Key. Key was arrested Thursday, Dec. 13, 2018, on the two felony counts on evidence tampering and drug ... more Photo: AP Photo: AP Image 1 of / 1 Caption Close Ex-police chief accused of evidence tampering, drug count 1 / 1 Back to Gallery

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (AP) — A former northwestern Arkansas police chief fired from his job in October has now been arrested on evidence tampering and drug paraphernalia possession charges.

Former Lincoln Police Chief Brian Key was arrested Thursday on the two felony counts. The Northwest Arkansas Democrat-Gazette reports Key is free on $1,500 bond and is scheduled to appear in court on Dec. 26.

Key had been with the Lincoln police for almost 15 years, becoming chief on Aug. 22. An Arkansas State Police spokesman says the agency began investigating Key on Sept. 25 for possible evidence mishandling after confiscated prescription medication was found to be missing. State Police Sgt. Kevin Brown said drug paraphernalia was found in Key's police vehicle. Key was fired Oct. 27.

Jail records list no attorney to speak for Key.

