Ex-restaurant owner granted bail pending assault retrial

PITTSBURGH (AP) — A judge has ruled that a former Pittsburgh restaurant owner whose trial ended in a hung jury on some charges and acquittal on others can be freed on electronic monitoring pending retrial.

Allegheny County Common Pleas Judge Jeffrey Manning granted bond Monday for 47-year-old Adnan Pehlivan over the objections of prosecutors who called him a danger and a flight risk.

Prosecutors alleged that Pehlivan — owner of now-closed Istanbul Sofra — stalked a woman and her friends from a bar to their home last May, then broke in and sexually assaulted her.

The defense contended that the alleged victim simply regretted a "hookup." Jurors acquitted Pehlivan of simple assault and stalking but deadlocked on sex assault and burglary charges. A re-trial on those counts is scheduled for July 29.