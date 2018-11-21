Ex-teacher gets 2 years in jail for misdemeanor sex assaults

WILBER, Neb. (AP) — A former southeast Nebraska schoolteacher has been sentenced for misdemeanor sexual assaults.

Saline County Court records say 41-year-old Matthew Hoffman, of Dorchester, was given two years in jail Tuesday and fined $2,000. The judge credited Hoffman with 13 days already served.

Hoffman had pleaded guilty to two counts of misdemeanor sexual assault without consent. Prosecutors lowered the charges from felonies in return for Hoffman's pleas.

Law enforcement accounts that led to Hoffman's arrest have been sealed from public view.

Hoffman resigned his Crete High School position in February.