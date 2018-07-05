Ex-township leader to pay restitution for real estate fraud

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (AP) — A former township supervisor in western Michigan will serve five years' probation and pay restitution for misusing money in a real estate deal.

MLive.com reports ex-Plainfield Township official Jay Spencer was sentenced Tuesday in Grand Rapids on a charge of illegally engaging in private banking. He was ordered to pay $36,000 in restitution.

Court records show Jolan Jackson of Grandville invested $241,000 in 2011 with Spencer's Mackinac Realty Group to buy, renovate and sell homes.

Authorities say Spencer used as much as $40,000 on non-business-related items including personal expenses.

He apologized to Jackson in court and promised to pay the restitution quickly.

A 2016 larceny charge was dismissed. Prosecutors later charged him with embezzlement and false pretenses.

Spencer didn't seek re-election as supervisor in 2016 and left office that year.

