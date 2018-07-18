FBI: 2 sought in armed robbery of casino in Payson area

PAYSON, Ariz. (AP) — The FBI says two armed men robbed a Payson-area casino while threatening employees and firing shots.

The FBI says it is offering a $5,000 reward for information leading to the arrest and conviction of two people sought in the armed robbery Tuesday of the Mazatzal Casino.

The robbers are believed to have left the casino, crossed State Route 87 and left in a vehicle.