FBI eyes Deutsche Bank after money-laundering report

NEW YORK (AP) — The FBI has reached out to a lawyer for a former Deutsche Bank employee who complained that the bank ignored suspicious transactions, including some involving Jared Kushner's family real estate company.

The New York Times reported Wednesday that FBI agents had been in contact with a lawyer for Tammy McFadden, a former Deutsche Bank anti-money laundering specialist.

McFadden told the newspaper in May she'd recommended that the bank alert regulators to a series of money transfers involving the Kushner Cos. in 2016, but the bank decided against it.

Deutsche Bank declined to comment on the Times story, other than to say it will cooperate with any "authorized investigations."

Kushner Cos. says any allegations involving money laundering are "completely false."