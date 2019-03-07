Farmer barred from owning livestock after he leaves prison

NEBRASKA CITY, Neb. (AP) — A southeast Nebraska farmer who was imprisoned for neglecting his animals in 2011 is headed back to prison and won't be allowed to own any livestock after he gets out.

Otoe County District Court records say 67-year-old John Maahs, of Unadilla, was sentenced Wednesday to two years. Judge Julie Smith also barred him from possessing livestock for 75 years. He'd pleaded no contest to five counts of abandonment or cruel neglect of livestock.

Authorities tipped off last April found the carcasses of more than 40 pigs and 15 goats on the farm, with live hogs feeding on dead hogs. Animals were locked inside buildings without food or water, although deputies found plenty of feed in sacks on the farm.

Maahs pleaded no contest in 2012 to the same charge and served more than a year in prison. In September 2011 deputies found about 1,000 hog carcasses on the property.