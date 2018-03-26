Fatal shooting near Little Earth investigated

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Homicide investigators are reviewing neighborhood surveillance video as they work to find the person responsible for a shooting that left one man dead and a juvenile injured near the Little Earth housing complex in Minneapolis.

Authorities say the juvenile was taken to Hennepin County Medical Center Sunday with non-life threatening injuries and was later released. Acquaintances say he played on the Little Earth basketball team.

The Hennepin County medical examiner's office has identified the man who was killed as 19-year-old Alexander LaGarde of Chanhassen. KSTP-TV reports a candlelight vigil was held for LaGarde Sunday night near where he was shot.

No one has been arrested. The circumstances that led to the shooting are under investigation.