Father arrested after daughter wounded by shotgun blast

PHOENIX (AP) — Authorities say a 26-year-old Glendale man arrested in the shooting of his 6-year-old daughter told police he was cleaning a shotgun and explaining gun safety to her before he dropped the loaded weapon and it discharged, critically wounding her.

Eldon Mcinville was arrested Thursday and remained jailed Saturday on suspicion of child abuse/reckless and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. Court records don't list a defense attorney who could comment on his behalf.

A probable-cause statement said the girl was shot in the abdomen and faced multiple surgeries and lengthy hospitalization.

According to the statement, Mcinville told police that he had recently purchased the double-barreled shotgun and was cleaning it for the first time. He also said his daughter was in the room where he "was teaching her gun safety."