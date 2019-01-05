Father charged after boy shoots self at fast-food restaurant

RANDLEMAN, N.C. (AP) — A North Carolina father faces charges after his 5-year-old son accidentally shot himself in a fast-food parking lot.

News outlets report 26-year-old Randy Brower of Kernersville was charged with negligent child abuse causing bodily injury and failure to store firearm to protect a minor.

Police have said the boy unbuckled himself from a booster seat on Dec. 30 and took the handgun from a pocket in the back of the car's passenger seat at a Wendy's in Randleman. Police said Friday the boy remains in critical condition.

Brower previously told WGHP-TV he usually keeps the gun elsewhere but moved it while cleaning. He said his girlfriend was driving the car and he wasn't present at the shooting.

No working phone listing for Brower could be found in a records search.