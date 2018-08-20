Father charged in killing of his son, 15, in Tennessee

HIXSON, Tenn. (AP) — Authorities in Tennessee say a man fatally shot his 15-year-old son and the family dog.

A Hamilton County Sheriff's Office news release says 46-year-old Michael David McElrath shot his son multiple times Saturday. A complaint states the teenager was pronounced dead at the scene. The dog was found dead in a hallway.

News outlets report a woman told authorities she awoke to a commotion with the dog barking. She said McElrath told her it was a dream and to go back to bed. The complaint says when she returned to bed, McElrath told her he'd shot the boy. The woman said she got up and found the child had been shot.

McElrath ran to a neighbor's house and was charged with criminal homicide. It's unclear if he has a lawyer.