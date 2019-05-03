Father charged with fatally shooting adult daughter

GRAFTON, N.D. (AP) — A Walsh County man charged with fatally shooting his adult daughter says it was an accident and he didn't mean to shoot her.

Sixty-five-year-old Steven Aune made an appearance in court Thursday on murder charges in the death of 36-year-old Stephanie Aune Wednesday.

Court documents say Stephanie Aune and her sister had been living with their father in Adams and that he had started to resent them "leeching off him."

Walsh County Sheriff Ron Jurgens says Aune, described as suicidal, had been drinking and was trying to kick his daughters out of the house. Court documents say he grabbed a pistol and shot his daughter in the kitchen. The victim's sister drove her to First Care Medical Center in Park River where she was pronounced dead.

Aune does not yet have an attorney.