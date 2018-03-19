Father charged with killing 10-year-old daughter on trial

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — A prosecutor has told jurors there's video evidence from the defendant's own camera showing the abuse a 10-year-old girl suffered at the hands of her father before she was killed in 2013.

Opening statements were delivered Monday in the murder trial of Jorge DePina, who is charged with killing his daughter, Aleida.

The Pawtucket man has pleaded not guilty. His lawyer on Monday acknowledged the little girl was abused, but said her death was caused by an accident such as falling on her bicycle.

An autopsy found the girl died of blunt force trauma to her small intestine. Authorities at the time said she had been bitten, beaten and slashed.

Prosecutors are seeking a sentence of life without parole.