Father of boy found dead admits to hitting another child

WICHITA, Kan. (AP) — The father of a 5-year-old Kansas boy whose body was found months after he was reporting missing has pleaded guilty to hitting another child.

Thirty-four-year-old Jonathan Hernandez, of Wichita, was sentenced Wednesday to one year of probation and ordered to complete a parenting class after admitting to misdemeanor battery.

Prosecutors said in a news release that Hernandez struck his girlfriend's 6-year-old, causing redness and swelling on the boy's chest.

Emily Glass was Hernandez's live-in girlfriend, and police described her as the stepmother of Hernandez's son, Lucas. She reported Lucas missing in February and fatally shot herself last month after leading an investigator to Lucas' body in May. Prosecutors didn't charge her in Lucas' death but described her as a person of interest. Lucas' cause of death couldn't be determined.