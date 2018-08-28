Father pleads guilty in death of 6-week-old son

ST. CHARLES, Mo. (AP) — A suburban St. Louis man faces sentencing in October after pleading guilty in the death of his 6-week-old son.

KMOX Radio reports that 19-year-old Robert Burnette of Wentzville entered the guilty plea Tuesday on a charge of child abuse resulting in death. The plea came on the day jury selection was scheduled to begin in St. Charles County Circuit Court.

Authorities say Burnette stuck his fingers down the infant's throat to get him to stop crying in late 2016, threw him onto a bed and picked him up by the back of the neck.

The child's mother, 20-year-old Megan Hendricks, is scheduled to go to trial next month on the same charge.

