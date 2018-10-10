Father sentenced to jail for assault on infant son

ATTLEBORO, Mass. (AP) — A Massachusetts man has been sentenced to two years in jail for assaulting his 4-month-old son.

The Sun Chronicle reports that 37-year-old Mark Fay, of Attleboro, was sentenced Tuesday after pleading guilty earlier this year.

Fay's son was brought to a hospital in Rhode Island with brain injuries and bruises in May. Court records show doctors reported the injuries to police and said they were consistent with child abuse.

Prosecutors say the assault happened one month after Fay was put on probation for giving his 14-year-old stepson a concussion.

The state has removed both boys and three other children from the home.

Fay will start his two-year jail term once he completes his one-year term for violating probation.

