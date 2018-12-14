Father, son, released on bail in alleged drug deal, shooting

NEWPORT, N.H. (AP) — A New Hampshire man and his 18-year-old son have been released on bail after police said they were allegedly involved in a drug deal in which a 17-year-old was shot.

Forty-one-year-old Kurt Richardson, and his son, Jordan Richardson, of Goshen, are accused of trying to sell drugs to minors Saturday in Newport. Prosecutors say the minors took the drugs and didn't pay. A high-speed chase ensued.

The Richardsons pleaded not guilty to felonious use of a firearm and conspiracy to sell controlled drugs in a school zone. Jordan Richardson also pleaded not guilty to assault; Kurt Richardson pleaded not guilty to reckless conduct with a deadly weapon and criminal solicitation of a minor.

Jordan Richardson's attorney said his client fired his gun in self-defense after at least one juvenile beat him up.