Father sues over deadly 2015 police shooting of his son

ST. LOUIS (AP) — The father of a man killed in a St. Louis police shooting has filed a wrongful death lawsuit.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that the federal lawsuit filed Friday alleges that Mansur Ball-Bey was unarmed in August 2015 when he was shot in the back as he ran. The suit says the 18-year-old was a church youth leader without a criminal record.

His father, Dennis Ball-Bey, is suing the city, former police chief Sam Dotson and Officers Ronald Vaughn and Kyle Chandler, who fired the shot.

The officers told investigators that Mansur Ball-Bey brandished a gun as he fled after police served a warrant at a home. Prosecutors declined to charge the officers after an investigation.

The spokesmen for Mayor Lyda Krewson and the police union declined to comment.

