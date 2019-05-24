Father, young son found dead in apparent murder-suicide

MAPLE VALLEY, Wash. (AP) — Authorities say a toddler and his father were found dead inside a Maple Valley, Washington, home in an apparent murder-suicide.

KOMO reports the boy's mother called 911 around 10 p.m. Thursday to say that her 2-year-old son was not breathing.

Deputies and medics raced to her home and attempted CPR on the child, but could not revive him.

Sgt. Ryan Abbott with the King County Sheriff's Office says deputies searched the home and found the boy's father dead inside the garage from an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound. Abbott said the deaths are being investigated as a "domestic violence situation."

Investigators are still looking into how the boy died, but Abbott said the boy was not shot.

The department's Major Crimes unit is investigating the scene.