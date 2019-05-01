Federal prosecutors probing use of flood relief money in WV

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — Federal prosecutors are investigating the use of federal disaster relief funds given to West Virginia after a massive flood in 2016.

U.S. Attorney Mike Stuart announced the investigation in a news release Wednesday, saying "diversion, fraud, corruption or delay cannot and will not be tolerated."

The federal probe follows a state audit into the misuse of federal flood money in the city of Richwood that resulted in criminal charges against multiple current and former officials. The audit found that much of the more than $3 million the city got remains unaccounted for.

The 2016 floods damaged large swaths of West Virginia, killing at least 23 people and destroying homes and infrastructure.