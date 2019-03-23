Feds allege North Las Vegas tax preparer defrauded buyer

NORTH LAS VEGAS, Nev. (AP) — Federal authorities have brought charges against a North Las Vegas man they say defrauded the buyer of his tax preparation business by lying about how successful it was.

The U.S. Attorney's Office says 38-year-old King Isaac Umoren was arrested Thursday and appeared in court Friday on six counts of wire fraud, five of aggravated identity theft and another five of money laundering.

They say Umoren exaggerated his client base and revenue, using forged bank and financial statements, income tax returns and other records to show inflated figures.

Umoren was able to sell the business for $6.7 million.

Authorities say Umoren is also facing charges in a separate 2016 case in which he is accused of stealing tax refund money from his clients, impersonating an FBI agent and illegally possessing a firearm.