Feds investigate Michigan town for religious discrimination

PETOSKEY, Mich. (AP) — Federal housing authorities are investigating religious discrimination complaints against a Michigan resort community that requires homeowners to be of "Christian persuasion."

The U.S. Department of Federal Housing notified the Bay View Association last month that the community near Petoskey failed to prove it's exempt from a law prohibiting discriminatory practices, the Petoskey News-Review reported. The seasonal community requires cottage owners to have a pastor or church leader attest to their church membership or attendance.

The woodsy resort town along Little Traverse Bay doesn't allow non-Christians to buy a home in the community. Some residents have even claimed that they were prevented from passing down their Bay View cottages to children or spouses who are non-practicing or affiliate with another religion.

A group of residents have filed a federal lawsuit to overturn the rule, alleging it violates the First Amendment. Attorney Sarah Prescott, who filed the lawsuit on behalf of the residents, said the town is operating as both a state and religious entity.

"You can't have both," she told Michigan Radio.

"We need to do something," said Don Duquette, one of the residents involved in the lawsuit. "We're fighting for the soul of this place."

Duquette said his and 18 other formal complaints filed in 2016 allege religious discrimination in Bay View to federal housing officials. The complaints accuse the resort community of violating the Federal Fair Housing Act, which prohibits discrimination based on religious beliefs.

Supporters of the religious requirement argue that getting rid of it would lead to less financial and volunteer support for the association because residents wouldn't be as invested in Christian values and tradition.

"It doesn't make sense to have members who don't embrace the mission voting on issues that will determine the future of our Christian organization," said Dick Crossland, a longtime Bay View resident.

A hearing is scheduled in federal court in Kalamazoo for July 30.