Feds seizing Oregon mega-dairy citing owner's behavior

SALEM, Ore. (AP) — The U.S. Department of Justice is taking over an embattled Oregon mega-dairy, citing the owner's continued drug use, gambling, out-of-control spending and pending criminal charges.

The Statesman Journal reports Lost Valley Farm, located near Boardman, supplies milk to the Tillamook County Creamery Association, which produces Tillamook Cheese.

It is the second largest dairy in the state.

The 11-square mile (29-square kilometer) dairy has had issues including financial and regulatory problems since it opened over a year ago.

Owner Greg te Velde is facing criminal charges in California for meth possession and trying to bribe an officer.

He declined to comment on Thursday.

The Justice Department is also handling te Velde's Chapter 11 bankruptcy, which was filed in an effort to stall a bank foreclosure sale of his cattle.

