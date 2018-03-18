Fewer drunk driving arrests in KC for St. Patrick's Day

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Seventeen people are facing drunk-driving charges in Kansas City after a saturation effort on St. Patrick's Day, but that's fewer than last year.

The Kansas City Star reports that Kansas City police and the Jackson County Sheriff's office on Saturday and early Sunday used multiple saturation patrols and targeted areas known for drunk-driving related crashes and arrests.

Authorities say 58 vehicles were stopped and police issued 65 citations in addition to the 17 driving under the influence arrests.

