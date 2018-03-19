Fire officials: 1 person seriously injured in home explosion

YORK, Pa. (AP) — Authorities are investigating a home explosion in southern Pennsylvania that left one person seriously injured.

Firefighters were called to the scene around 2 p.m. Saturday in Penn Township. Neighbors near the home reported hearing a sound like dynamite going off, and fire officials say one wall collapsed in the explosion.

Two men were inside the home at the time. One had to be airlifted to the hospital with severe burns, and fire officials say the second person escaped with no injuries.

Six people who lived in the building and two others who lived nearby have been displaced. They are currently receiving assistance from the Red Cross.

Hanover Fire Chief Anthony Clousher tells WGAL-TV he plans to have the building razed.