Gasoline bombs set off near 2 Hong Kong police stations

Police officers search for evidence outside the police headquarters in Hong Kong Friday, June 7, 2019. Authorities in Hong Kong are investigating apparent gasoline bomb attacks outside the police headquarters and a police station. Police say a man threw an ignited glass bottle toward a police vehicle Friday morning before fleeing in a car. The bottle landed next to the vehicle, which was outside police headquarters. (Apple Daily via AP) less Police officers search for evidence outside the police headquarters in Hong Kong Friday, June 7, 2019. Authorities in Hong Kong are investigating apparent gasoline bomb attacks outside the police headquarters ... more Photo: AP Photo: AP Image 1 of / 3 Caption Close Gasoline bombs set off near 2 Hong Kong police stations 1 / 3 Back to Gallery

HONG KONG (AP) — Authorities in Hong Kong are investigating two apparent gasoline bomb attacks Friday outside the police headquarters and a police station. Hong Kong media said a suspect was arrested.

Officers in a police vehicle spotted a man holding an ignited glass bottle at about 3:30 a.m. at the intersection where the police headquarters is located, the Hong Kong government said.

When the police vehicle slowed down, the man threw the bottle toward it before fleeing in a black car, it said. The bottle landed next to the police vehicle.

Hong Kong media reported that a second gasoline bomb went off in the afternoon near the Happy Valley police station. The South China Morning Post newspaper said a man in his 20s with a previous arson conviction was later detained after police stopped a black Mercedes-Benz.

No one was reported injured in either incident.

The attacks come as police brace for what is expected to be a major protest Sunday against proposed changes to Hong Kong's extradition law that would allow some suspects to be sent to mainland China to face charges.