Jason Boek, 34, was shot and killed by 38-year-old Uber driver Robert Westlake.

WINTER HAVEN, Fla. (AP) — Authorities say an Uber driver claimed self-defense after he fatally shot a man during an altercation in central Florida early Tuesday morning.

The Polk County Sheriff's Office is investigating the death of 34-year-old Jason Boek of Winter Haven, Florida.

According to a press release from the sheriff's office, an enraged Boek who believed his girlfriend was inside aggressively trailed a car driven by 38-year-old Uber driver Robert Westlake.

Westlake told authorities that Boek was trying to force him off the road. Once both vehicles were stopped, Boek threatened to shoot the driver. Unknown to Boek, the Uber driver had recently graduated from the police academy.

Westlake fired one shot that hit Boek. He then called authorities and tried unsuccessfully to revive Boek.