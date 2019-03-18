Florida deputy fatally shoots man during domestic call

CLERMONT, Fla. (AP) — A Florida sheriff's fatally shot an armed 33-year-old man during a domestic violence call.

Lake County Sheriff's Lt. Jim Vachon said Monday that Jorge Luis Rivera-Melendez died in a hospital emergency room Sunday night after being shot earlier in the day.

Sheriff's officials said the incident started as a domestic call. When deputies approached Rivera-Melendez, he confronted them with a gun. A deputy opened fire, striking the man.

Officials say the deputy wasn't injured.

The Florida Department of Law Enforcement is investigating the shooting,

Clermont is near Orlando in central Florida.