Florida deputy suspended for excessive use of force

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — A Florida sheriff's deputy has been suspended without pay after investigators determined he used excessive force while using a stun gun on a man.

The Orlando Sentinel reports Orange County Sheriff's Deputy Ayler Cruz violated his agency's policy during the Sept. 26 arrest of 25-year-old Tevion Kenyatta Dickson.

Body camera video showed that Cruz immediately drew his Taser after responding to an aggravated battery call. In an arrest report, Cruz wrote that Dickson "started walking towards me in an aggressive manner."

Sheriff's investigators say Cruz approached Dickson and ordered him to the ground. He told Dickson, "You're gonna get tased, I'll promise you that."

Dickson was arrested on a charge of resisting without violence. Prosecutors dropped the charge in December.

Cruz was suspended for 81 hours.