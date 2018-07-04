Florida fish farm scam nets 3 accused of swindling $500,000

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — Three would-be financial advisers are accused of swindling seven Florida residents out of nearly $500,000 for a bogus, cutting-edge fish farm.

The SunSentinel reports 43-year-old Rebeca Gonzalez sold the elderly investors on the idea of the fish farm between 2013 and 2014. Gonzalez, along with 36-year-old Matthew Braun and 48-year-old Michael Creamer face several securities fraud charges in the case.

The Florida Office of Financial Regulation began investigating the scheme when one of the victims notified them.

The newspaper reports an 85-year-old victim told authorities he invested $110,000 in Blue Ocean Farm LLC after Gonzalez promised his stake would yield up to a 6 percent return.

Creamer surrendered Monday and was jailed in Palm Beach County. The other two were arrested and bonded out in June. Attorney's aren't listed on jail records.

