Florida judge denies bond for officer in 2015 fatal shooting

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (AP) — A Florida judge has denied a request by a former police officer to be released from prison as he appeals his conviction in the 2015 shooting death of a stranded motorist.

Palm Beach County Circuit Judge Joseph Marx ruled Friday that the flight risk is "too great" given Nouman Raja's 25-year prison sentence for killing 31-year-old Corey Jones on an Interstate 95 ramp.

Raja was convicted of manslaughter and attempted manslaughter in March, and Marx sentenced him last month.

Attorney Richard Lubin said Raja doesn't have significant Middle East ties and hasn't traveled there in 18 years. He also said the court has possession of Raja's passport and the passports of his two young children. Lubin said he plans to immediately appeal the decision.