Florida man charged in car crash that killed pedestrian

PATERSON, N.J. (AP) — Authorities in Passaic County have arrested a Florida man in connection with a multi-vehicle crash that killed a pedestrian.

Alvin Mootoo is charged with death by auto and other offenses.

The Passaic County prosecutor's office says Mootoo was driving a Buick Encore in Paterson Wednesday night when he hit a 2008 Honda Accord, causing Mootoo's car to strike a parked 1999 Honda Accord.

Thirty-one-year-old Jorge Alberto Pena Mesa of Newark, who was having a conversation with someone in the parked car, was struck and killed.

The 46-year-old Mootoo, of Orlando, Florida, made an initial court appearance Thursday. It wasn't immediately known if he had retained an attorney who could comment on the charges.

The state has filed a motion to detain Mootoo that will be heard at a later date.