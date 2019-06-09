Florida man convicted of trying to kill bail bond agents

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) — A Florida man has been found guilty of shooting a bail bond agent and now faces life in prison.

A jury convicted 31-year-old Demeatrice McClendon of two counts of attempted second-degree murder and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

Prosecutors say two bail bond agents attempted to apprehend McClendon in 2017 after he failed to appear in court while out on bail. The agents made contact with a witness who knew McClendon and set up a meeting with him at a hotel.

Authorities say McClendon shot an agent in the abdomen when they entered the motel room. The bullet was stopped by a bullet-resistant vest.

The Florida Times-Union reports a sentencing is scheduled for July 8. He faces life in prison.

___

Information from: The (Jacksonville) Florida Times-Union, http://www.jacksonville.com