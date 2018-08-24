Florida man gets 20 years in fatal robbery of 65-year-old

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (AP) — A Florida man has been sentenced to 20 years in prison for his part in a fatal robbery.

The Palm Beach Post reports that 22-year-old Harut Saroyan was sentenced Thursday after pleading guilty to a reduced manslaughter charge as part of a deal with prosecutors. He had been facing a first-degree murder charge.

Authorities say Saroyan, 30-year-old James Jones and 23-year-old Desmond Davis tried to rob 65-year-old Lucanes Joseph outside his Delray Beach home in February. A physical fight between Jones and Joseph ended with Joseph being shot.

Davis was sentenced to 15 years in January after pleading guilty to manslaughter.

Jones' first-degree murder trial is set to begin next week.

