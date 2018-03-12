https://www.dariennewsonline.com/news/crime/article/Florida-man-seriously-injured-shot-in-head-12745770.php
Florida man seriously injured, shot in head unloading gun
Published 4:20 am, Monday, March 12, 2018
TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — A Florida man is in critical condition after authorities say he accidentally shot himself in the head while unloading his gun.
Hillsborough County Sheriff's officials say the man was unloading a .45 caliber pistol over the weekend and accidentally discharged it. About 15 people were at the home when the incident occurred around 3:30 a.m. The unidentified man underwent surgery and is in critical condition.
Authorities say the shooting does not appear suspicious at this time.
