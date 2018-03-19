Florida woman, girl killed, boy injured in domestic incident

RIVERVIEW, Fla. (AP) — Sheriff's officials in Florida say a woman and a young girl have been fatally shot and a young boy was wounded in an apparent domestic dispute.

Hillsborough County Sheriff's officials said in a news release that deputies responded to the home in Riverview, which is near Tampa, early Monday. The woman was found dead outside the front door of a home. Deputies saw flames coming from a neighboring house and found children there.

Deputies said the girl appeared to be about 9. She had upper body wounds. The boy, who is about 11, suffered critical wounds unrelated to the fire. He was taken to a hospital.

Deputies said they are questioning a man who they found running through the house. They're trying to determine his relationship to the family.