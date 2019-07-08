Former Arkansas lawmaker pleads guilty in corruption case

FILE - In this Aug. 18, 2015 file photo, state Sen. Jeremy Hutchinson, R-Benton, speaks at the state Capitol in Little Rock, Ark. The former Arkansas lawmaker who is Gov. Asa Hutchinson’s nephew has pleaded guilty to accepting bribes and filing a false tax return Tuesday, June 25, 2019, as part of an agreement with federal prosecutors in a sprawling corruption probe. Federal prosecutors also said in an agreement read in court, that Hutchinson planned to plead guilty to one count of conspiracy in a separate federal case in Missouri where he’s been charged with accepting bribes from a nonprofit. less FILE - In this Aug. 18, 2015 file photo, state Sen. Jeremy Hutchinson, R-Benton, speaks at the state Capitol in Little Rock, Ark. The former Arkansas lawmaker who is Gov. Asa Hutchinson’s nephew has pleaded ... more Photo: Danny Johnston, AP Photo: Danny Johnston, AP Image 1 of / 1 Caption Close Former Arkansas lawmaker pleads guilty in corruption case 1 / 1 Back to Gallery

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — A former Arkansas lawmaker who is the governor's nephew has admitted to accepting thousands of dollars in bribes to help a health nonprofit as part of a plea deal in a sprawling federal corruption investigation.

Former Sen. Jeremy Hutchinson pleaded guilty in federal court in Missouri on Monday to one count of conspiracy to commit federal program bribery. Hutchinson admitted he was hired as outside counsel for Preferred Family Healthcare Inc. and in exchange took official action in the legislature to help the Springfield-based nonprofit. Court records show Hutchinson was paid more than $350,000 in charity funds.

Hutchinson last month pleaded guilty to accepting bribes and filing a false tax return in a separate case.

Hutchinson is the son of former U.S. Sen. Tim Hutchinson and Gov. Asa Hutchinson's nephew.