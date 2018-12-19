Former Assembly candidate gets probation for fake signatures

JEFFERSON, Wis. (AP) — A former Democratic state Assembly candidate has been sentenced to a year's probation after pleading guilty to faking signatures on her nomination papers.

WKOW-TV reports that Charisse Daniels, of Watertown, entered the plea Wednesday in Jefferson County Circuit Court. She could have faced up to three-and-a-half years in prison and a $10,000 fine.

The 31-year-old Daniels planned to run in the 37th Assembly District against incumbent Republican Rep. John Jagler.

Daniels' attorney says she became "completely overwhelmed" by the time commitment and with the deadline approaching to submit her papers made "terrible decisions" that she regrets.

She wasn't allowed on the ballot after the state Elections Commission determined about two dozen people's names were on her nomination papers who had not signed them.

Jagler was re-elected after running unopposed.