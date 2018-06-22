Former Cornell student admits gun charges related to slaying

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (AP) — A former Ivy League student whose murder trial in the slaying of his father ended in a mistrial has pleaded guilty to federal gun charges.

Charles Tan pleaded guilty on Friday to three gun charges, including having someone buy the murder weapon at a Walmart. Tan was a 19-year-old student at Cornell University when his father was killed with a shotgun in the family's suburban Rochester home in February 2015.

His murder trial ended in a mistrial in October 2015 when jurors failed to reach a verdict. Soon afterward, Judge James Piampiano dismissed the charges after ruling there was no evidence Tan used the weapon.

The federal gun charges could send Tan to prison for up to 25 years. U.S. District Judge Frederick Scullin will sentence him in October.