Former Louisiana prison warden pleads in corruption case

ALEXANDRIA, La. (AP) — A former prison warden in Louisiana has pleaded guilty to two charges during his federal trial on corruption charges.

The Advocate of Baton Rouge reported that former Cottonport warden Nate Cain pleaded Wednesday afternoon in Alexandria.

Cain's plea came just before his ex-wife was going to testify against him. Tonia Bandy already has pleaded guilty.

Cain pleaded guilty to two counts of wire fraud related to gun purchases while serving as warden of Avoyelles Correctional Center, now Raymond Laborde Correctional Center.

U.S. Attorney David Joseph said he expects Cain to serve time in federal prison and pay restitution. The 51-year-old Cain is to be sentenced June 17.

Cain had faced 17 counts of wire fraud and one count of conspiracy to commit wire fraud. He resigned in 2016.

